Brewers' Junior Guerra: Called up ahead of start
The Brewers recalled Guerra from Triple-A Colorado Springs ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals.
The team announced a day earlier that Guerra would be summoned from the minors when a fifth starter was needed Wednesday, so the 33-year-old's addition to the 25-man roster was merely a formality. Guerra will assume the rotation spot of Brandon Woodruff, who was optioned to Colorado Springs after failing to escape the fourth inning in his lone start April 6 against the Cubs. After turning in a productive first campaign with the Brewers in 2016, Guerra struggled mightily across his 21 appearances (14 starts) last season, submitting a 5.12 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 70.1 innings. He shouldn't be deployed as much more than an NL-only streaming option until he strings together a few strong outings in a row.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Confirmed as starter Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: In line to start Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: May not have leg up on rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Throwing well early this spring•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Scheduled to start Monday•
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...