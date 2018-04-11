The Brewers recalled Guerra from Triple-A Colorado Springs ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Cardinals.

The team announced a day earlier that Guerra would be summoned from the minors when a fifth starter was needed Wednesday, so the 33-year-old's addition to the 25-man roster was merely a formality. Guerra will assume the rotation spot of Brandon Woodruff, who was optioned to Colorado Springs after failing to escape the fourth inning in his lone start April 6 against the Cubs. After turning in a productive first campaign with the Brewers in 2016, Guerra struggled mightily across his 21 appearances (14 starts) last season, submitting a 5.12 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 70.1 innings. He shouldn't be deployed as much more than an NL-only streaming option until he strings together a few strong outings in a row.