Brewers' Junior Guerra: Chased early in loss vs. Cubs
Guerra (6-8) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and one walk in 3.2 innings. He struck out two.
Guerra never really settled into this one, allowing a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo in the first frame before coughing up two more runs in the third and three in the fourth before being chased. It was the first time in three starts this month that Guerra failed to register a quality start, though he still owns a solid 3.73 ERA on the season. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against the Reds on Tuesday.
-
