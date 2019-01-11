Guerra agreed to a one-year, $2.225 million deal with the Brewers, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The veteran righty has salvaged his career with Milwaukee, and was worth almost two wins (1.7 fWAR) last year. His role for 2019 is undetermined, but he will likely work as a swing man and fill-in starter. Guerra turns 34 later this month.

