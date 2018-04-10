Brewers' Junior Guerra: Confirmed as starter Wednesday
Guerra will start Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Guerra was expected to start for Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday, but instead he'll be summoned to the majors to make his 2018 big-league debut. The veteran right-hander allowed just one run on two hits across 5.2 innings in his first start with the Sky Sox, striking out six batters and walking just one. He'll oppose Adam Wainwright.
