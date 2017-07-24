Brewers' Junior Guerra: Drops to 1-4 with loss to Phillies
Guerra (1-4) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three batters through just four innings during Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.
There have been a few too many disappointing outings to rely on Guerra in most fantasy setups. He sports a disastrous 5.22 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, and his 7.12 FIP doesn't suggest that there are better times ahead. Even more concerning, though, is that Guerra sports an unsustainably low .238 BABIP. He projects to face the Cubs at Miller Park in his next start.
