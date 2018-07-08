Guerra (6-5) allowed one earned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Sunday against the Braves.

Guerra allowed 10 baserunners so he wasn't particularly dominant, but he kept the ball in the yard and received plenty of run support. Though it has yet to hurt him, walks have emerged as a concern for Guerra with Sunday's start marking the fourth time in his past five starts in which he has handed out at least three free passes. He has now walked 3.6 BB/9, making it unlikely that he will maintain his 2.79 ERA through the entirety of the season without improvement.