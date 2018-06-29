Brewers' Junior Guerra: Earns win
Guerra (4-5) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Reds.
Guerra ran into immediate trouble, allowing a leadoff home run to Jose Peraza to begin the bottom of the first. He allowed two doubles and another earned run before closing out the inning, but then rebounded by allowing only five batters to reach base across his next five frames. While this wasn't Guerra's finest outing, it was encouraging to see him work six innings after he failed to reach that mark in each of his past two starts.
