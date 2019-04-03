Guerra allowed one earned run over 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.

Guerra is working exclusively as a reliever this year, and he essentially served as the setup man Tuesday, finishing the sixth inning and pitching the next two frames before Josh Hader came in and closed the door in the ninth. Guerra has been summoned from the bullpen three times this season with good results, giving up just two earned runs over five innings (3.60 ERA) while allowing only four runners to reach base (0.80 WHIP) and picking up three holds. He isn't operating as a true setup man, entering in the sixth inning of each game, but he has been charged with protecting leads, as the Brewers were ahead on the scoreboard in all three appearances.