Brewers' Junior Guerra: Effective out of bullpen
Guerra allowed one earned run over 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's victory over the Reds.
Guerra is working exclusively as a reliever this year, and he essentially served as the setup man Tuesday, finishing the sixth inning and pitching the next two frames before Josh Hader came in and closed the door in the ninth. Guerra has been summoned from the bullpen three times this season with good results, giving up just two earned runs over five innings (3.60 ERA) while allowing only four runners to reach base (0.80 WHIP) and picking up three holds. He isn't operating as a true setup man, entering in the sixth inning of each game, but he has been charged with protecting leads, as the Brewers were ahead on the scoreboard in all three appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.