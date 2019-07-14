Brewers' Junior Guerra: ERA climbing
Guerra allowed an earned run over 0.2 innings of relief in Saturday's victory over the Giants.
Guerra allowed four earned runs over two outings prior to the break, and after giving up another in his first outing of the second half, his ERA now sits at 4.31-- the highest it has been since his Opening Day appearance. Guerra picked up two wins, two saves, and eight holds over his first 21 games this season while working mainly in a setup role in front of Josh Hader; but with Jeremy Jeffress reclaiming those duties in late May, Guerra has accumulated just one win and three holds -- and no saves -- in 19 appearances since.
