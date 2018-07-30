Guerra (6-7) was tagged with the loss against the Giants on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on five hits over four innings, striking out five and walking three in the Brewers' 8-5 defeat.

Guerra was lit up for the second time in three starts, taking his seventh defeat of the season after getting knocked around by the Giants in this contest. He had been on a nice run before this recent rough patch, with three earned runs or fewer in six of his previous seven outings, and his ERA is still a respectable 3.43 through 107.2 innings. He's scheduled to take the mound next against the Rockies next Friday.