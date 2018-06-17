Guerra (3-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out seven as the Brewers fell 4-1 to the Phillies.

The right-hander threw 49 of 82 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and while he looked good the first time through the order, Philadelphia got to Guerra for runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He'll take a 2.89 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Cardinals.