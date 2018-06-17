Brewers' Junior Guerra: Fans seven in Saturday's loss
Guerra (3-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings while striking out seven as the Brewers fell 4-1 to the Phillies.
The right-hander threw 49 of 82 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and while he looked good the first time through the order, Philadelphia got to Guerra for runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. He'll take a 2.89 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: No-decision in quality start•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Tosses third straight quality start•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Six shutout innings in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Posts quality start Friday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Struggles with inefficiency•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Nabs third win against Arizona•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...