Guerra struck out two in a scoreless inning to record his second save in a 5-3 win over the Nationals.

It took Guerra 18 pitches in a perfect ninth inning to nail down his second save. With Josh Hader not available, the right-hander proved that he is capable when his number is called. It is not likely he will receive regular opportunities, but he could pick up the occasional save. Guerra has a 1-0 record with a 2.21 ERA through 20.1 innings this season.