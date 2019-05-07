Brewers' Junior Guerra: Gets second save
Guerra struck out two in a scoreless inning to record his second save in a 5-3 win over the Nationals.
It took Guerra 18 pitches in a perfect ninth inning to nail down his second save. With Josh Hader not available, the right-hander proved that he is capable when his number is called. It is not likely he will receive regular opportunities, but he could pick up the occasional save. Guerra has a 1-0 record with a 2.21 ERA through 20.1 innings this season.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Back from bereavement•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: To rejoin team Saturday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Placed on bereavement list•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Picks up multi-inning save•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Effective out of bullpen•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Will open in bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal