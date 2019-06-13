Guerra threw two scoreless innings of relief in Wednesday's victory over the Astros.

Guerra gave up five earned runs over a three-game stretch from May 28 through June 5, but he kept the opponent off the scoreboard in his last two opportunities. Despite giving up a few runs recently, Guerra is still looking good in the ratio departments, posting a 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and 35:15 K:BB in 35 innings over 28 appearances out of the bullpen this season.

