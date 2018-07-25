Brewers' Junior Guerra: Goes six innings in no-decision
Guerra allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings against the Nationals on Tuesday, striking out four and walking two in a no-decision.
The major damage came from a three-run homer by Adam Eaton in the second inning, but Guerra kept Washington off the board thereafter. Guerra now sports a 3.13 ERA on the season with a 1.26 WHIP and eight quality starts. While his strikeout numbers are solid (100 strikeouts in 103.2 innings), his 41 walks are a bit high for comfort. His next start will come against the Giants in San Francisco.
