Guerra allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits in six innings against the Nationals on Tuesday, striking out four and walking two in a no-decision.

The major damage came from a three-run homer by Adam Eaton in the second inning, but Guerra kept Washington off the board thereafter. Guerra now sports a 3.13 ERA on the season with a 1.26 WHIP and eight quality starts. While his strikeout numbers are solid (100 strikeouts in 103.2 innings), his 41 walks are a bit high for comfort. His next start will come against the Giants in San Francisco.