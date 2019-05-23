Guerra tossed 1.1 scoreless innings and recorded his second win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Guerra allowed two runners to reach base Wednesday, but he kept the opponent off the scoreboard for the seventh time in nine appearances this month, and lowered his ERA on the season to 2.39. Guerra continues to be part of the setup mix -- along with Jeremy Jeffress, and to a lesser degree, Alex Claudio -- in front of closer Josh Hader.