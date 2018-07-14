Brewers' Junior Guerra: Heads to DL with forearm injury
Guerra was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right forearm injury.
The severity of the issue is unclear at this time. Guerra started Friday against the Pirates, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks over four innings in a loss -- a disappointing way to end what had been a strong first half. Brent Suter was activated in a corresponding move and will slot back into the Brewers' rotation.
