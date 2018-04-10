Guerra has a good chance of starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Guerra failed to crack the major-league roster thanks to the presence of a fourth minor-league option, but his early performance has been encouraging. He logged 5.2 innings in his first start with Triple-A Colorado Springs, allowing just one run on two hits while producing a 6:1 K:BB. His numbers in Milwaukee last season were rough (5.12 ERA, 43 walks in 70.1 frames), but he is just a year removed from a rookie season in which he posted a 2.81 ERA in 20 starts. If he does in fact make Wednesday's start, he lines up to face Adam Wainwright.