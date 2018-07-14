Guerra (6-6) allowed six runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across four innings Friday as he took the loss against Pittsburgh.

Guerra surrendered three quick runs in the first inning, and he was lifted following the fourth with a 6-1 deficit. It was certainly an uncharacteristic start for Guerra, as coming into Friday's outing, the most runs he'd given up this season was five against the Pirates on May 4. After a rough performance, the 33-year-old right-hander's ERA rose to 3.23 and he sits with a 1.28 WHIP and 96 strikeouts over 97.2 innings this season.