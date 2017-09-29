Guerra is in line to start Saturday against the Cardinals unless he is needed out of the bullpen Friday night, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's been an odd season for Guerra, who started for the Brewers on Opening Day but has made just 12 starts since due to injury and ineffectiveness; however it appears his campaign will end where it began -- in the starting rotation. Guerra has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in September, so he could be on some sort of pitch count should he ultimately start Saturday.