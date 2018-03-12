Brewers general manager David Stearns confirmed Friday that Guerra has a minor-league option remaining, which may hurt the right-hander's case for winning an Opening Day rotation spot, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The Brewers named Chase Anderson their Opening Day starter Monday and Jhoulys Chacin and Zach Davies (oblique) are also penciled in as top-three options in the rotation. With Brent Suter seemingly on solid ground for the No. 4 role, it appears the fifth-starter gig will come down to Guerra, Brandon Woodruff or non-roster invitee Wade Miley. Guerra has made a compelling case for the rotation spot with a 1.80 ERA and 8:2 K:BB over 10 innings in Cactus League play, but the fact that he and Woodruff are still eligible for minor-league assignments likely leaves Miley as the top candidate to fill out the rotation. Miley has gotten off to a hot start to the spring with a 1.38 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 13 frames, further dimming Guerra's hopes.