Brewers' Junior Guerra: Nabs third win against Arizona
Guerra (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts through six innings to pick up the win Monday over the Diamondbacks.
Guerra was efficient, as he needed just 88 pitches to get through six innings. He leaned on his fastball and pitched to contact. Guerra gave up just three hits despite eight flyballs and used seven groundballs to make sure the floodgates didn't open despite four walks. He probably could have kept going, but he earned the win in part thanks to Christian Yelich's pinch-hit single in the top of the seventh in Guerra's stead. Guerra's ERA sits at a solid 3.08 ERA, and he'll look to keep his quietly solid season going Sunday against Minnesota.
