Brewers' Junior Guerra: Notches fifth win
Guerra pitched two innings and picked up his fifth win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates.
Guerra recorded three wins over his first 49 appearances of the season, but he boosted that number by picking up wins in each of the Brewers' last two games. Since seeing his ERA rise to 4.41 after his appearance on July 17 -- the highest it was since his first appearance of the season -- he has gotten back on track, giving up just two earned runs over 10 innings to drop his ERA back to 3.98.
