Brewers' Junior Guerra: Optioned to minors as struggles continue
Guerra was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
Guerra came out of nowhere in 2016 to lead the Brewers' staff with a 2.81 ERA, but the veteran pitcher hasn't been able to find that same success this season. He'll head to the minor leagues for some retuning after struggling to a 4.96 ERA and an unacceptable 14 percent walk rate over his first 13 starts this season. Guerra's replacement in the rotation has not been announced, though Brandon Woodruff seems a likely candidate.
