Guerra was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.

After being the club's Opening Day starter a year ago, Guerra will now travel to Colorado Springs to open up the 2018 campaign after failing to earn a spot in the rotation this spring. General manager David Sterns remarked on the fact that Guerra still had one minor-league option remaining earlier this month, which likely played a role in this decision. Brent Suter and Brandon Woodruff remain in the running for the Brewers' rotation.