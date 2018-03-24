Brewers' Junior Guerra: Optioned to Triple-A
Guerra was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday.
After being the club's Opening Day starter a year ago, Guerra will now travel to Colorado Springs to open up the 2018 campaign after failing to earn a spot in the rotation this spring. General manager David Sterns remarked on the fact that Guerra still had one minor-league option remaining earlier this month, which likely played a role in this decision. Brent Suter and Brandon Woodruff remain in the running for the Brewers' rotation.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: May not have leg up on rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Throwing well early this spring•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Scheduled to start Monday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Competing for rotation spot in spring•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Returns to rotation•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Lined up for Saturday start•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 3.0
Should you reach for the elite options at shortstop? Or can you wait and find value?