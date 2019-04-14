Brewers' Junior Guerra: Picks up multi-inning save
Guerra tossed two perfect innings of relief in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Dodgers to record his first save of the season.
Josh Hader got four outs Friday, so manager Craig Counsell gave his closer the night off and let Guerra finish things out. The right-hander also has four holds in his seven appearances to go with a 1.80 ERA, but his 5:4 K:BB through 10 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good so far. Guerra will continue to work a multi-inning set-up role for now, but he'll get bumped down a peg in the Brewers' bullpen once Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) is back.
