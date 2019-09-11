Guerra picked up his ninth win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Marlins.

Guerra threw a clean seventh inning before allowing the Marlins to tie the game in the eighth on a solo home run by Starlin Castro, but he was able to avoid any further damage and notch the win when the Brewers scored a run of their own in the ninth. Guerra allowed an earned run in three of his last four outings, but he has been stellar since the All-Star break, going 6-3 with a 3.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, and 29:13 K:BB in 30 innings over 27 relief appearances.