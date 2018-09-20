Guerra threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Wednesday's appearance was just Guerra's third since moving to the bullpen earlier this month, but it's a role he has succeeded in, giving up just one hit while posting a 5:0 K:BB in 3.2 innings. With just a few regular-season games to go, Guerra figures to continue working in relief the rest of the way.

