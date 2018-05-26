Guerra didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Mets, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings while striking out three.

The right-hander threw 52 of 72 pitches for strikes before exiting with a 3-2 lead, but Corey Knebel blew the save in the ninth inning to deny Guerra his fourth win of the season. He'll carry a 2.98 ERA into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Cardinals.