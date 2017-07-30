Guerra pitched three scoreless innings before being pulled from Saturday's loss to the Cubs. He didn't factor into the decision and recorded four strikeouts.

Guerra had no command and didn't look confident in his pitch arsenal Saturday, as he threw just 31 of 61 pitches for strikes, after all. For the year, the 32-year-old righty owns an underwhelming 4.96 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 7.3 K/9, and this short outing should be particularly concerning for his owners in cavernous settings. There's a legitimate chance that Guerra is bumped from the rotation sooner than later.