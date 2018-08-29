Guerra (6-9) gave up six runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings Tuesday in Cincinnati. He took the loss.

Guerra, who owned a 3.40 ERA after his start against the Padres on Aug. 9, has now given up 20 runs (14 earned) on 27 hits and four walks over his last three starts (10.1 innings). His home start against the Reds on Aug. 21 was more of a product of bad luck and bad defense behind him, but he hasn't given the Brewers much of a chance in two of his last three outings. Zach Davies is set to be recalled from the minors when rosters expand this weekend, so it's possible Guerra will be demoted to the bullpen.