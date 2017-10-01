Brewers' Junior Guerra: Returns to rotation
Guerra allowed three runs on two hits and two walks while striking out five batters over 2.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Saturday.
Guerra had pitched exclusively out of the bullpen since returning from the minors and made his last start July 29. As a result, it wasn't surprising to see him pitch so briefly Saturday. He was the Opening Day starter for Milwaukee, so it was a disappointing campaign for the 32-year-old righty, who will finish the season with a 4.90 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 8.2 K/9 over just 68 innings. Guerra's fantasy outlook for 2018 is grim.
