Brewers' Junior Guerra: Role still undetermined
General manager David Stearns said Guerra will enter spring training without a specific role, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "We think he's going to be an important member of our pitching staff next year," Stearns added.
Stearns said he didn't want to "pigeon hole" Guerra in as either a starter or reliever, as the veteran right-hander proved successful in both roles in 2018. Guerra posted a 4.09 ERA and 8.7 K/9 across 141 innings (31 appearances, 26 starts) with the Brewers last season and could be a candidate to fill a swingman role in 2019.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Pitching well in relief•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Moving to bullpen•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Surrenders four in short outing•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Pummeled again by Reds•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Allows season-high 10 hits•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Chased early in loss vs. Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Trade: Goldy's still prime in St. Louis
How will Paul Goldschmidt fare out of Arizona? Scott White looks to last year for some clues...
-
Segura, Crawford winners in trade
Chris Towers breaks down the Mariners' latest trade, featuring one perpetually undervalued...
-
Fantasy: Nats take on risk with Corbin
Patrick Corbin is coming off a huge breakout season, and the Nationals rewarded him handsomely...
-
Diaz, Cano trade analysis
How will the Mets-Mariners trade blockbuster alter the Fantasy landscape? Here's how it looks...
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst