General manager David Stearns said Guerra will enter spring training without a specific role, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. "We think he's going to be an important member of our pitching staff next year," Stearns added.

Stearns said he didn't want to "pigeon hole" Guerra in as either a starter or reliever, as the veteran right-hander proved successful in both roles in 2018. Guerra posted a 4.09 ERA and 8.7 K/9 across 141 innings (31 appearances, 26 starts) with the Brewers last season and could be a candidate to fill a swingman role in 2019.