Brewers' Junior Guerra: Scheduled to start Monday
Guerra is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Indians, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Over the course of spring training, Guerra is competing with Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff and Yovani Gallardo for a spot at the back of Milwaukee's starting rotation. So far, Guerra has appeared in one outing, during which he threw a shutout inning. He'll have to be impressive this spring to enter the season as a starter after 2017's disappointing showing. Over 21 games (70.1 innings) he posted a 5.12 ERA and 1.48 WHIP.
