Brewers' Junior Guerra: Scheduled to start Tuesday
Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that Guerra (forearm) will be activated from the 10-day disabled list and start Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Information had been scarce regarding Guerra's health since he was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a forearm injury, but the issue apparently wasn't serious, as the right-hander will miss the minimum amount of time. After completing a bullpen session Sunday without incident, Guerra will be plugged back into the rotation and look to build on a strong first half. Guerra carries a 3.23 ERA -- tops among all pitchers on staff with at least eight starts -- into Tuesday's outing.
