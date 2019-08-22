Guerra retired the lone hitter he faced in Wednesday's 5-3 rain-shortened win over the Cardinals to secure his third save of the season.

Manager Craig Counsell didn't actually tab Guerra for the save chance, as closer Josh Hader was preparing to warm up for the ninth before Mother Nature intervened and resulted in the game being called midway through the eighth inning. Incredibly, Guerra has now recorded either a hold or save or factored into the decision in each of his last 11 relief appearances, racking up four wins during that span.