Guerra did not factor into the decision Wednesday, pitching six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and four hits allowed in the win against the Cardinals.

Guerra certainly pitched well enough to get a win, but he had to settle for a no-decision. After struggling some with walks in the early going, Wednesday marked Guerra's second straight outing without issuing a free pass, and the seven strikeouts were his second most this year as well. Three quality starts in his last four outings have lowered his ERA and WHIP to 2.65 and 1.12, respectively. Next on tap is a road start in Cleveland on Wednesday.