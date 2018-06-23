Guerra struck out seven and walked four in five innings Friday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on three hits in a no-decision.

Guerra gave up just one extra-base hit in the outing, and is now holding opponents to a .217 batting average on the year. Guerra has allowed one run or less while going at least five innings in three of his last five starts, yet he's gone winless in that span. The right-hander holds a 2.82 ERA and 1.17 WHIP along with a 74:30 K:BB in 76.2 innings. He'll look for a win in his next start against the Reds in Cincinnati.