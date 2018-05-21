Guerra allowed one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out four across 4.1 innings Sunday against the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

While he walked only two batters, Guerra struggled with his command throughout his start Sunday. He began only seven of the 19 batters he faced with a strike and threw only 49 of his 91 pitches for a strike, forcing him into the short outing. He has battled through control issues in his eight starts this season, issuing 4.2 BB/9. He's worked around that by allowing only .6 HR/9, but if that number creeps up to his career mark of 1.2 HR/9, he could be in for some ugly regression.