Brewers' Junior Guerra: Stuck with no-decision in quality start
Guerra allowed one run on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts through six innings in a no-decision Monday against the Cubs.
Guerra was efficient, as he needed just 72 pitches to get through six innings, but he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in an unsuccessful bid to break a tie in the bottom of the sixth. Guerra has been remarkably effective despite leaning almost entirely on his fastball -- he threw just seven sliders Monday night. He has now tossed four quality starts in a row and appears to be Milwaukee's most consistent and reliable starting pitcher. Guerra will carry a 2.71 ERA into his next start Sunday against Philadelphia.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
Waivers: Add Rondon and Rodon
-
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
-
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
