Guerra allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across three innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington.

Guerra's outing didn't last long, as he was pulled after giving up one run in the second inning and three more in the third. He's been knocked around in his last two starts, allowing 10 runs over 4.1 frames while striking out six. Guerra will look to turn it around his next turn through the rotation, which is slated for Saturday against San Francisco. Following the acquisition of Gio Gonzalez, Guerra could find himself in a bullpen role if he continues to struggle.