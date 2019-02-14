Manager Craig Counsell said Guerra will be looked at as a reliever in camp, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Guerra made 26 starts for the Brewers in 2018, though he finished the season in the bullpen, notching eight strikeouts across six scoreless innings of relief. Entering his age-34 season, the right-hander will likely work as a swing man in 2019.

