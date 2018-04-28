Guerra (2-1) took a tough-luck loss to the Cubs on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

Guerra was good again in this one, getting 14 swinging strikes and 18 outs on 98 pitches. Unfortunately for him, Jose Quintana and company were even better on the other side, leading to Guerra's first loss of the campaign. After struggling with injury and ineffectiveness last season, Guerra has come out of the gates hot to begin 2018, posting a 0.82 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB in his first 22 innings. He's looking like a worthwhile add for pitching-needy teams. A home start against the Pirates is next on the docket.