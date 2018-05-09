Guerra (2-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings to take the loss Wednesday against Cleveland.

Guerra was nasty, as he induced 20 swinging strikes on 99 pitches to rack up those nine strikeouts, but he faltered in the fourth inning. All four runs came in the fourth frame, in which Cleveland rattled off four straight hits, including two doubles and the three-run Tyler Naquin home run that put Cleveland on top for good. The two doubles cane after Guerra fell behind 3-1 and 2-0 respectively, and Naquin managed to work a 1-2 count back to full before depositing a middle-middle 86 mph slider into the seats. Guerra is best when he can get ahead and then lean on his nasty splitter to sit hitters down, but when he has to work from behind, things can get nasty as they did Wednesday afternoon. Guerra still owns a 3.09 ERA and will look to get back on track Monday against Arizona.