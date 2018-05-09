Brewers' Junior Guerra: Takes loss despite nine strikeouts
Guerra (2-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts over five innings to take the loss Wednesday against Cleveland.
Guerra was nasty, as he induced 20 swinging strikes on 99 pitches to rack up those nine strikeouts, but he faltered in the fourth inning. All four runs came in the fourth frame, in which Cleveland rattled off four straight hits, including two doubles and the three-run Tyler Naquin home run that put Cleveland on top for good. The two doubles cane after Guerra fell behind 3-1 and 2-0 respectively, and Naquin managed to work a 1-2 count back to full before depositing a middle-middle 86 mph slider into the seats. Guerra is best when he can get ahead and then lean on his nasty splitter to sit hitters down, but when he has to work from behind, things can get nasty as they did Wednesday afternoon. Guerra still owns a 3.09 ERA and will look to get back on track Monday against Arizona.
More News
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Allows five runs in loss Friday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Takes loss despite allowing one run•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Turns in another strong outing•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Blanks Reds•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Wins in season debut Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Junior Guerra: Called up ahead of start•
-
Podcast: Players we're worried about
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...