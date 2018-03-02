Brewers' Junior Guerra: Throwing well early this spring
Guerra threw three scoreless innings in a spring game Friday. He allowed four hits, struck out three batters, and walked none.
After a trying 2017 season Guerra is attempting to secure a spot in the Brewers' rotation this spring, and he is off to a good start, allowing just one earned run over six innings. His main priority during the exhibition is throwing strikes, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and so far he has done that, issuing just one walk over his six spring frames.
