Guerra allowed three runs on five hits in eight innings against the Rockies on Friday, striking out six and walking two in a no-decision.

Guerra gave up a couple home runs but was otherwise very effective in the outing, throwing 98 pitches (66 for strikes) to get through eight innings. Guerra now has nine quality starts on the year and a 111:46 K:BB in 115.2 innings while holding opponents to a .233 batting average. His next start will be a matchup with the Padres at home.