Guerra (5-5) earned the win against the Twins on Tuesday, allowing only two hits across five scoreless innings. He struck out eight and walked four.

Guerra may have come out for another inning but was pinch hit for by Nate Orf, who walked and ultimately scored on Eric Thames home run to put Guerra in line for the win. The right-hander now has a 2.87 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 88:34 K:BB over 87.2 innings, and currently lines up to face the Braves on Sunday.