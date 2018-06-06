Brewers' Junior Guerra: Tosses third straight quality start
Guerra (3-4) allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk across six innings while taking the loss Tuesday against the Indians. He struck out five.
Guerra allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in the second inning before yielding a solo home run to Jose Ramirez in the third. He settled down to great effect after and finished with his third straight quality start, though his team could generate next to no offense in support against Corey Kluber. Guerra's K:BB is a shiny 15:1 over that same three-start sample, and the good run of form has lowered his ERA to 2.83 ahead of Monday's scheduled start against the Cubs.
