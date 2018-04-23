Guerra (2-0) got the win Sunday, allowing one run (unearned) on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings against the Marlins.

Guerra was cruising along until the sixth inning until he loaded the bases with none out, but the bullpen was able to clean up the mess and preserve the win. The righty has been showing flashes of his 2016 self, as he's allowed just one earned run and struck out 15 over 16 innings in three starts since being called up from Triple-A. The one knock on his resume to this point is that he hasn't gone longer than 5.2 innings in any of the three starts, but Guerra has otherwise been one of the pleasant surprises in the early going. He'll line up to take on the Cubs in his next start Saturday.