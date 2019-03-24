Brewers' Junior Guerra: Will open in bullpen
Guerra threw a scoreless inning and struck out two batters in Saturday's split-squad game against the Royals.
Guerra started Saturday like he did the last few years for the Brewers, but he will not work in that role when the regular season gets underway, and will instead pitch out of the bullpen. Guerra thrived as a reliever near the end of last season, throwing six scoreless innings over five appearances and giving up just three hits while posting an 8:0 K:BB. It's not exactly clear which situations he will pitch in as the regular season gets underway, as the Brewers are still figuring out roles at the back end with Corey Knebel (elbow) and Jeremy Jeffress (shoulder) injured.
