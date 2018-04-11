Guerra (1-0) collected the win Wednesday against the Cardinals, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 5.1 ininngs. He struck out four.

The right-hander looked like the 2016 version of himself in this one, as he really only ran into trouble toward the end of his outing. His control wasn't fantastic (48 of 86 pitches for strikes), but he benefited from a pair of double plays early on and only allowed a run when reliever Dan Jennings allowed an inherited runner to score on an RBI groundout. Manager Craig Counsell won't commit to Guerra getting another start, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, but if he does stay in the rotation, Guerra would likely face the Reds on Tuesday.